Youth Underemployment – Farah Farouque

As many young people struggle to find work, even more suffer from not enough work. A report released by the Brotherhood of St. Laurence has shown that youth under-employment is a serious threat to the stability of young people in the workforce.

People that are underemployed often have paying jobs in a part time or casual capacity that either don’t pay enough or offer enough hours to be financially viable.

The underemployment rate for young people aged 15-24 is now the highest it has ever been since the Australian Bureau of Statistics started measuring it in 1978.

Brotherhood of St. Laurence, Public Affairs and Policy Principal Advisor, Farah Farouque joined Ian Newton this morning to shed some light on the report and the importance of acknowledging underemployment.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes