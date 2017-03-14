Yianni Agisilaou – The Un-Pinchable Pink Pen

Yianni Agisilaou is back in Australia with his stand up show ‘The Un-Pinchable Pink Pen’. The show explores the preposterous rules, double standards and expectations which society lumps on gender roles.



Yianni joined Jennie in studio to discuss his new show, and his views on gender roles in today’s society.

You can catch ‘The Un-Pinchable Pink Pen’ at 6:45pm at The Piglet at Gluttony – book here.

