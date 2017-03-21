The Ngarrindjeri people have a deep connection with the land, and their Sea-Country Plan outlines strategies to work together on land and water conservation.

Professor Daryle Rigney and Associate Professor Steve Hemming are hosting the talk “Collaborative Futures: Using Yarluwar Ruwe, the Ngarrindjeri Sea-Country Plan, for practical land management solutions”, and they joined Jennie to discuss their work and the upcoming presentation.

You can find out more about the Yitpi Foundation Forum Collaborative Futures talk on March 23rd here, and check out the Sea-Country plan in its entirety here.

Produced by Tim Sutherland