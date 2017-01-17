Xenophon talks Centrelink debt recovery & MP entitlements
The Human Services Minister Alan Tudge still claims there is nothing wrong with the automated centrelink debt recovery system despite evidence of hundreds of incorrect debt charges and distress to many vulnerable Australians.
Senator Nick Xenophon joined Jennie to discuss his investigation into this case and the recent abuses of parliamentary entitlements.
Produced: Michael Migali and Jennie Lenman
Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons
