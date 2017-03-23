World of Cultures Program – Keith Preston

While the Fringe and Adelaide Festival may be over, Mad March has not quite come to an end.

Marked as a celebration of cultural exchange and diversity, the Adelaide Festival Centre’s World of Cultures program kicks off this weekend and will showcase performances from the Middle East, Africa, Europe and more.

The opening concert of World of Cultures is “Rumi In Their Own Voices” Keith Preston, the Arts and Youth Development Manager at the Australian Migrant Resource Centre spoke to Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton about the show.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image Source: Michael Zimmer