Women’s footy was huge over the weekend… a sign of things to come?

Australian sporting history was made over the weekend with the start of the AFL Women’s League.

For the opening game at Princes Park in Melbourne, punters were turned away as the crowd reached capacity of 24 thousand for the Carlton and Collingwood match and in Adelaide over nine thousand spectators braved the rain to see the Crows beat Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Feminist Insider, Jemma Taylor from the YWCA, joined our presenter Jennie Lenman for more.

Produced by: Ayda Mahdizadeh