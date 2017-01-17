WOMADelaide Lineup Announcement

Director of Womad, Ian Scobie, gave us an exclusive Womad announcement – Orquesta Tipica Fernandez Fierro, Bokante, Toni Childs, Montaigne, Jesse Davidson and many more incredible acts have just been announced joining the already massive Womad lineup.



The festival is on the 10th to the 13th of March at Adelaide Botanic Park. You can find out more on their website.

Produced: Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Flickr – Georgie Sharp