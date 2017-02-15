Why Do We Crave Greasy Food While Drinking?

Scientific studies are answering a lot of important questions we have surrounding personality – like the links between a dark sense of humour and intelligence, and more importantly, why you feel a craving for fast, greasy food on a hard night’s drinking!



Joining us to discuss these and other stories is Dr Ben Lewis, Producer at The Royal Institution of Australia who host Australia’s Science Channel.

Produced by Tom Jordan

Image courtesy by Victorian Bitter Beer Kebab Ad – Youtube