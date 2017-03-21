Where Are All the Women in Economics?

When you picture an economist, what’s the first image that comes to your mind? It’s probably a man with grey hair, a suit, and an air of authority.

But why is this the public face of economics, and how can women be better represented in this crucial field?

Danielle Wood, fellow at the Grattan Institute and chair of the Women in Economics network, joined Jennie to share her insights and experiences.

Produced by Tim Sutherland

Image sourced from Pixabay – Unsplash