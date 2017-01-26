What’s On This Weekend

Friday

If you had a hectic Australia Day, take the chance to relax on Friday evening and head to Films Under The Vines. Located on Featherstone Place, just off Gawler Place, this outdoor event will be showcasing short films featured in 48 hour Film Project from 5 pm. You’ll also have the chance to check out some virtual reality technology at the Basement Studios next door.

Saturday

Local up-and-coming band The Bitter Darlings will be performing at the Grace Emily Hotel alongside St Morris Sinners and Alana Jagt. They’ve just released their debut EP ‘Stuart Highway’, so there’s never been a better time to jump on the bandwagon.



Sunday

Cap off your weekend by heading up to the Adelaide Hills for Crush Festival. With over 40 wineries opening up their doors, this will be a great chance to catch up with some mates, bask in the sunlight and enjoys some fine wines and food. There’ll be a summer garden party at Lobethal Road Wines, a street art competition at Longview Vineyard and much more. Head to their website to check out the full program.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Flickr