What’s On This Weekend

Friday:

If you like to start off your weekend with a little bit of live music, get down to The Gov this Friday night to see veteran musician, Ed Kuepper in all his glory.



He’ll be taking random requests from the audience, so if there are any numbers from The Saints, The Aints, The Laughing Clowns or his solo career that you’ve been dying to hear – now is your chance.



Saturday:

This Saturday marks the beginning of the annual Tour Down Under!



If you’re eager to catch some cycling, the 4-day women’s race will be kicking off at 11 am in Hahndorf and will be making its ways to Meadows in the afternoon.



If you’re more interested in the atmosphere and festivities, head down to Victoria Square from 6:30 to catch a glimpse of all the riders and a free concert by Birds of Tokyo.

Sunday:

On Sunday, it’s going to be a pleasant 28 degrees so head on over to Beaumont House for their 1920s style Garden Party.



There’ll be live jazz, food trucks, cheese platters, local wine and croquet scattered around the place and of course, plenty of space to throw down a picnic rug and simply relax.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image by Kristie Bateman