What Impact Do Rising Temperatures Have on Our Health?
24 Jan 2017
In 2014, 2015 and 2016 temperatures rose to make Australia the hottest year on record each consecutive year.
While we know that this is creating problems for ecosystems and animal habitats, what is the cost to human health?
Dr Elizabeth Hanna is honorary research fellow from ANU and President of the Climate and Health Alliance, amongst many other roles. She joined Jennie to discuss the impact of global climate change on human health.
