What does same-sex adoption mean for couples in the state?
South Australia has become the last state to legalise adoption for same-sex couples.
The move is one of four law reforms being made in the state to scrap policies which cause discrimination policies and introduce new protections against prejudice.
Anna Brown is the Director of Advocacy at the Human Rights Law Centre, and has spent significant time in Adelaide helping local advocacy groups. She joined our presenter Jennie Lenman for more.
Produced by Thomas Luke
