Weekend What’s On – December 23rd

Friday

To kickstart your festive weekend, head down to the Grace Emily to revel in the sweet sounds of local musicians Max Savage and Kaurna Cronin.

If you like folk rock, a casual atmosphere and a few sneaky G&T’s, then this event is definitely for you.

Saturday

And on Saturday, if you’re not participating in the mad, last minute rush for Christmas presents, head over to Superfish for a drink and a bite to eat.

Promising all kinds of christmas delights – from egg nog and christmas carols to shrimp on the barbie and christmas crackers, this will definitely be a Christmas Eve to remember.

Just make sure you don’t get too carried away before the big day!

Sunday

And on sunday, well there’s not too much going because it’s Christmas Day! Since it’s going to be 40 degrees though, I recommend you get yourself to the beach or a pool after lunch if you can.

Remember to take it easy though – as on boxing Day, Adelaide musicians and bartenders will be facing off in a game of cricket as part of the annual Boxing Day Cup.



I can’t say there’s going to be much talent on display but it’s definitely going to be an entertaining day.

Image sourced from Flickr

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen