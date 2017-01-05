Weekend What’s On – 6th January

FRIDAY

Do you enjoy watching short films? Do you enjoy watching them for free? Films Under the Vines is an ideal way to spend a relaxed Friday evening with friends and take in a couple of locally made movies.

At the end of Featherstone Place, just off Gawler Place near Rundle Mall in the city you can Enjoy an evening under the vines, viewing films, and sipping wines and gin! The event starts at 5pm and do come early as seating is limited.

And if you miss this Friday not to worry because the event will happening every friday evening throughout January.

SATURDAY

Saturday night it’s time to put on your dancing shoes and head to Jive for a David Bowie tribute night. 1 year on from the sad loss of Bowie, Jive pays tribute to this musical Icon by playing songs from his Golden Years as well as a bevy of other retro hits from the 70s and 80s. Every second song will be a Bowie song, and you can dance all night long to remember and celebrate this musical genius. Doors open at 10pm.

SUNDAY

Do you recall that gratuitous volleyball scene in Top Gun? Well you can live out your vintage Volleyball fantasies this sunday at Adelaide City Beach as they host their annual Old School 3 a side Volleyball tournament. Think fluro lycra people! There will be a BBQ luch provided and prizes for the best old school costumes. The games kick off at 9:30 am.

Produced by Alicia Franceschini

Image by wowser