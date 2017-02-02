Weekend What’s On

Friday

Tonight you can take a trip down to the Adelaide Moonlight Markets at Thorndon Park. The Moonlight Markets are held on the first Friday evening of November, December, February and March. These successful markets are running for their sixth year with over 100 stalls and move activities planned than ever before.

Boxing fans know that Anthony Mundine and Danny Green Will be having their title boxing re-march tonight at Adelaide Oval. Tickets are still available for a match up that hasn’t been seen in ten years. Doors open at five and the fight starts at five thirty.

Saturday

This Saturday you can look forward to the main Celebrations for the Chinese or Lunar New Year. A day and night full of celebrations with Lion Dances, music, singing, dancing and, lots of food and drink. Moonta Street and parts of Gouger Street will be closed for the day to make way for local performers and a grand showcase of Asian culture. This event is free for everyone so you can head down to help ring in the Year of the Rooster.

Sunday

If you’re looking for a one-day getaway you can take a trip an hour out of the city to checkout the Mannum Riverside Markets. The markets run from nine to two thirty and are perfect for anyone looking for local products and produce. The markets are held on the first Sunday of every month, at Arnold Park, Mannum.

