Weekend What’s On

Breakfast producer Milly Schultz-Boylen joined Ian in the studio to chat about events happening around Adelaide on the last weekend of 2016.

On Friday night, the Wheatsheaf Hotel is holding a Summer shindig featuring live music from Cat Dog Bird, the Ben Searcy Trio and Kelly Menhennet.

On Saturday night, ring in the new year at the Adelaide City Council’s free New Year’s Eve event at Elder Park.

On Sunday afternoon, shop for trinkets and more at the Blackwood Craft Market.