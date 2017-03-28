Wednesday 9am Bulletin

A crash involving up to eight cars on the Southern expressway near O’Halloran Hill has caused major peak hour traffic delays.

Queensland’s police commissioner Ian Stewart has warned people to prepare for the possibility of fatalities from Cyclone Debbie.

Labor Senator Penny Wong says changes to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act will weaken protection against racial harassment.

Labor MP Frances Bedford has left the party following its decision to endorse Health Minister Jack Snelling as its candidate in the seat of Florey at the next election.

A Senate report has criticised the Australian Federal Police’s raid of former Senator Stephen Conroy and the homes of his staff members last year.

New travel expenses rules would still let MPs attend party fundraisers or sporting events, special minister of state Scott Ryan has suggested.

The Federal Court has ruled that the National Disability Insurance Scheme must fully fund necessary supports and services.

A 1.7 Metre dinosaur footprint has recently been discovered along the Kimberley shoreline in a remote area in Western Australia.

In Sport…

The Socceroos beat the United Arab Emirates two goals to none at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney last night securing them a spot in the world cup.

John Holland delivered a striking day-three bowling performance in the Sheffield Shield, leaving South Australia looking for a way back into the competition.

News Reader: Emma McCloy; Sports Reader: Hazel Cameron; Producer: Naida Mujkic; Web Editor: Kelly Mullany