Wednesday 9am Bulletin

Impending reforms to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act has hit a stumbling block with the Nick Xenophon Team ruling out supporting changes to the specified wording.

Liberal defector Cory Bernadi has announced intentions to run candidates at the South Australian election in March 2018.

A South Australian nursing home has been sanctioned by the government due to allegations of negligence towards their residents.

Lobbyist Catholic Priest Paul Kelly has welcomed the Queensland Parliament’s decision to discard a law that allowed gay panic as a partial defence for murder.

Adelaide High, one of the state’s top public schools has become embroiled in a social media scandal.

Former Greens leader Bob Brown will announce today in Canberra that thirteen environmental groups will form a new alliance to oppose the Adani Carmichael coalmine development.

In Sport…

Cricket Australia has proposed a new payment scheme which would significantly increase wages for female players as a result of a dispute with the Australian Cricketer Association.

Collingwood Magpies player Jordan De Goey has been suspended and fined after lying about a hand injury.

Questions have been raised to the West Coast Eagles Football Club as to why a leaked report about drug culture inside the club, was kept a secret for almost a decade.

News Reader: Jarad McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavauiolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.