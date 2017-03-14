Wednesday 9am Bulletin

South Australian brewer Coopers has cancelled the release of a limited edition light beer in association with the Bible Society, after a public backlash to a related marriage equality video.

The South Australian government has announced plans to build a new gas fired power plant and Australia’s largest battery investing over $500 million dollars into the project.

Liberal Resources Minister Guy Barnett has tabled a bill to make nearly 36000 hectares of forest available for logging in Tasmania

Lower Socio Economic Australian students are around three years behind in their schooling compared with their more well off peers.

Australian officials have shut down the opportunity to host two commonwealth games back to back.

Tourism in the Gold Coast has increased by 14 percent from 2016 as international visitors head to the sunshine state.

In Sport…

AFL great, Tony Lockett, affectionately referred to as Plugger, is to return to home club Sydney as a forward line mentor.

India has attempted to dampen the ability of Australia’s pacemen in the third test, with a patchwork-quilt pitch will likely see an early finish in Ranchi.

Adelaide United captain Eugene Galekovic may leave the A-League at the end of the season.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato.