Wednesday 7am Bulletin

Queensland’s police commissioner Ian Stewart has warned people to prepare for the possibility of fatalities from Cyclone Debbie.

Labor MP Frances Bedford has left the party following its decision to endorse Health Minister Jack Snelling as its candidate in the seat of Florey at the next election.

Penny Wong says changes to the 18C will weaken the protection against racial harassment. The debate on changing the Racial Discrimination Act began yesterday.

A Senate report has criticised the Australian Federal Police’s raid of former Senator Stephen Conroy and the homes of his staff members last year.

In Sport…

The Socceroos beat the United Arab Emirates two goals to none at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney last night securing them a spot in the world cup.

John Holland delivered a striking day-three bowling performance in the Sheffield Shield, leaving South Australia looking for a way back into the competition.

India skipper Virat Kohli says he is no longer friends and never will be with Australian players following a heated four test series.

News Reader: Emma McCloy; Sports Reader: Hazel Cameron; Producer: Naida Mujkic; Web Editor: Kelly Mullany