Wednesday 7am Bulletin

Impending reforms to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act has hit a stumbling block with the Nick Xenophon Team ruling out supporting changes to the specified wording.

Today the Federal Government will split its childcare package and eliminate some welfare payments from its omnibus savings bill.

A South Australian nursing home has been sanctioned by the government due to allegations of negligence towards their residents.

Liberal defector Cory Bernadi has announced intentions to run candidates at the South Australian election in March 2018.

A ten-year study has found that taking fish oil supplements during pregnancy offers no benefit to the brain development of babies.

In Sport…

Cricket Australia has proposed a new payment scheme which would significantly increase wages for female players as a result of a dispute with the Australian Cricketer Association.

Collingwood Magpies player Jordan De Goey has been suspended and fined after lying about a hand injury.

News Reader: Jarad McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavauiolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.