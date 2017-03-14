Wednesday 7am Bulletin

The South Australian government has announced plans to build a new gas fired power plant and Australia’s largest battery investing over $500 million dollars into the project.

Australian power companies are continuing to offer battery farming to fix SA’s energy problems.

Australian students are slipping behind in maths and science, according to an international study into student education levels.

Lower Socio Economic Australian students are around three years behind in their schooling compared with their richer peers.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has suggested the idea of a 4 day working week.

In Sport…

Australian officials have shut down the opportunity to host two commonwealth games back to back.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made the tough decision to drop Australian Andrew Bogut with replacement Larry Sanders after he broke his leg earlier this month.

India has attempted to dampen the ability of Australia’s pacemen in the third test, with a patchwork-quilt pitch will likely see an early finish in Ranchi.

Western Sydney’s Wanderers will face FC Seoul tonight, with the winner still able to advance into the knockout stage in the AFC Champions league.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato