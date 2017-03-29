Wednesday 4pm Bulletin

Following a string of suspicious fires throughout the week, the Mainline Drive-in cinema has been destroyed with damages estimated at four-hundred-thousand dollars.

A fourth man has been charged with the murder of Mahommed Mansoor after a dispute at a property in Adelaide’s northern suburbs earlier this month.

The Nick Xenophon Team has back-flipped on supporting the Coalition government’s cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rates.

A Perth man has set out on a three-thousand kilometre bicycle ride from Perth to Adelaide to raise funds for Save Our Veterans and Overwatch Australia.

Pelican Point power station will undergo a forty million dollar upgrade, so it can return to its full capacity of four hundred and seventy-nine megawatts within the next three months.

In sport…

Crows midfielder Ebony Marinoff has been announced as the winner of the AFL Women’s Rising Star Award, two days after her team won the inaugural premiership.

