Voula’s – building tradition at Plant 4

For the first time in a long cooking career, Voula Bakopoulos is cooking traditional Greek food.

As one of the first businesses to commit to operating daily at Plant 4 in the Bowden Town Square development, she is steadily developing not only a local following.

People are travelling in to get her bright, flavoursome dishes.

Some are customers from their stall at Market Shed on Holland in the city, but others just seem to catch the enticing aroma of those foods.

Voula spoke with Bruce Guerin on Gastronaut.