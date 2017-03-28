VICE Calls for MDMA Pill Testing

In January this year, three people died in Melbourne after taking altered MDMA or ecstasy, while another twenty were hospitalised.

While MDMA in its pure form presents little risk, an increase in grey market pills is making the illicit drug market more and more dangerous. That is according to VICE, who have today launched an MDMA Census to review use of the drug around the country.

Vice’s Feature Editor Maddison Connaughton joined Jennie Lenman to discuss.

