Using Language to Bridge Divides

In today’s political climate, we hear a lot about the divisive power of words, as they’re used to label people as other or famously, as “deplorables.”

But language and education can also be at the core of attempts to heal and unite, and has seen success as a way to diffuse long standing conflicts in South-East Asia.

Professor Joseph Lo Bianco is the Chair in Language and Literacy Education at the University of Melbourne and has done significant work in implementing new social cohesion strategies, and he joined Jennie to discuss.

Produced by Thomas Luke