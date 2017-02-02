The Impact of the US Immigration Ban with Waleed Al-khazrajy

There have been a lot of stories that have come out over the past week from people around the globe affected by US President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. The ban targets seven predominantly Muslim countries but the ramifications are affecting Muslim residents right here as well.

Waleed Al-khazrajy is the treasurer of the Islamic Society of South Australia and dual Iraqi-Australian citizen, he spoke to Ian this morning about his experiences with the ban and how the ban is impacting the South Australian Muslim community.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes

Image Source: Thomas Hawk