US Correspondent – Trump’s first week in office and the Women’s Marches

Donald Trump has officially been named as the 45th President, and just days after the inauguration almost three million women and men in America alone marched on the streets – three times the size of the inauguration crowd.

Jennie Lenman spoke with our US Correspondent, Taylor Kaplan to hear about the Women’s Marches and what President Trump has been up to in his first few days as President.

To read more from Taylor Kaplan, click here.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Flickr