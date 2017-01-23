Update from Purple House on APY Dialysis

In this program, we talk with Sarah Brown who is the Chief Executive Officer of Western Desert Nganampa Walytja Palyantjaku Tjutaku, also called the Purple House. This fantastic organisation provides dialysis services across remote communities in Central Australia and there are big plans ahead for them to extend their work and to establish a dialysis centre in Ernabella/Pukatja Anangu community on the APY Lands.

We chat with Sarah to find out about how the plans are going for setting up a permanent dialysis facility in Ernabella Pukatja.

For listeners who are new to the story about dialysis on the APY Lands, here’s a bit of the background story: In June 2015, the Purple House in Alice Springs was given money by the Commonwealth Government to build a dialysis facility in Ernabella/Pukatja A n angu Community. The Purple House submitted a detailed proposal for the South Australia Department of Health in October 2015 – explaining how it would provide dialysis services in Ernabella/Pukatja. On 26th July 2016, the South Australia Minister for Health, the Honorable Jack Snelling, announced in Parliament that SA Health now supported having a permanent dialysis facility on the Lands.