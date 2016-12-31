Up Down Under Playlist – 31 December 2016

Presenter Helen Meyer

I have sourced most of tonight’s music from CDs that once formed part of Radio Adelaide’s (5UV) music library when we lived at 228 North Terrace. Given the monumental task of keeping every item, sadly that library of CDs has now gone the way of the Dodo. It no longer exists. What music was retained from that library is now in our Digital Music library. It’s a shame that much of the old music was unable to be transferred to digital.

Track Artist Album

It hurts me too Orianthi Under the influence A

Noon and night Wild Turkey Love that kills A

Perpetual train The Redliners Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Cross my heart Blind Freddy Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Stand by your man, girl Bo Jenkins Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Gravel road blues Paramount Trio Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Busted Nicky Bomba Gabombapopulation7° A

Can't help it Nicky Bomba Gabombapopulation7° A

Shallow breath Steering by Stars Ties that bind (Radio EP) A

The something song Jelelah South Australian New Music Sampler Volume one. A

The ballad of the bay Brenton Manser South Australian New Music Sampler Volume one. A

Evolution's waiting Sun God Replica Single A

Chemical imbalance The Porkers Association of Independent Record Labels Inc A

Honey hush Dukes of Jazz The Dukes Play The Duke and other great Composers A

C jam blues Dukes of Jazz The Dukes Play The Duke and other great Composers A

The blues Al Smith Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Blue dog (Matie) Tailgaers Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

I can't wait Kevin Borich Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

I'm goin' home Peter Gelling Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Times are rolling Blues Before Sunrise Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Wind is blowin' Collard Greens & Gravy Real Australian Blues, Vol. 4 A

Livin in my letterbox Niicky Bomba Letterbox (Living in my) A