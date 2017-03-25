Up Down Under playlist 25 March 2017
G’day Australian music lovers! Bernhard played a smattering of new stuff throughout the show tonight, particularly featuring multiple tracks from a number of albums that have really floated his boat these last 12 months. Enjoy! (** denotes South Australian artist)
Track Artist Album
Soapbox Fanny Lumsden (single) A
Doing It Again Hat Fitz and Cara After the Rain A
Under Water Little Wise (single) A
Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A
Pavane Ed Kuepper Lost Cities A
Flaws Jesse Davidson** Ocean A
Protecting Myself Liz Stringer All the Bridges A
Feel It Now Liz Stringer All the Bridges A
AWOL Augie March Havens Dumb A
A Dog Starved Augie March Havens Dumb A
Villa Adriana Augie March Havens Dumb A
Somebody You've Never Met Before Melody Pool The Hurting Game A
Open Book Melody Pool The Hurting Game A
Old Enough Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A
Romantic Things Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A
Black Dog Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A
Living in a Town Busby Marou Postcards from the Shell House A
Got Your Back Busby Marou Postcards from the Shell House A
King Hit Henry Wagons After What I Did Last Night A
Cowboy in Krakow Henry Wagons After What I Did Last Night A
The Best They They Could Do Matt Henry (single) A
Not Quite the Same The BlackEyed Susans Close Your Eyes and See A