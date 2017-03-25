Up Down Under playlist 25 March 2017

G’day Australian music lovers! Bernhard played a smattering of new stuff throughout the show tonight, particularly featuring multiple tracks from a number of albums that have really floated his boat these last 12 months. Enjoy! (** denotes South Australian artist)

Track Artist Album

Soapbox Fanny Lumsden (single) A

Doing It Again Hat Fitz and Cara After the Rain A

Under Water Little Wise (single) A

Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A

Pavane Ed Kuepper Lost Cities A

Flaws Jesse Davidson** Ocean A

Protecting Myself Liz Stringer All the Bridges A

Feel It Now Liz Stringer All the Bridges A

AWOL Augie March Havens Dumb A

A Dog Starved Augie March Havens Dumb A

Villa Adriana Augie March Havens Dumb A

Somebody You've Never Met Before Melody Pool The Hurting Game A

Open Book Melody Pool The Hurting Game A

Old Enough Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A

Romantic Things Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A

Black Dog Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A

Living in a Town Busby Marou Postcards from the Shell House A

Got Your Back Busby Marou Postcards from the Shell House A

King Hit Henry Wagons After What I Did Last Night A

Cowboy in Krakow Henry Wagons After What I Did Last Night A

The Best They They Could Do Matt Henry (single) A