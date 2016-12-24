Up Down Under Playlist – 24 December 2016

Presenter Helen Meyer. Guest Presenter Robert Brokenmouth.

Helen invited Robert to choose tonight’s music, which he did, but left the very last tune for Helen to choose, which she did! Chris Finnen – Ali Kat Guitar Boogie Shuffle.

Zoo music girl The Birthday Party The Birthday Party Live 1981 - 82 A

That's Frankie's negative The Moodists Thirsty's calling A

Pay for it in the next life The Sacred Cowboys Sacred Cowboys (LP) A

Mummy, what's a Peterhead? Peterhead Peterhead A

Swampland Scientists Set it on fire A

Face down in mud Bloodloss Live my way A

Jackass jazz Viva Vas Deferens Viva Vas Deferens A

My pet head The Lizard Train The ride (LP) A

Wild weekend Psycho Surgeons Wallaby beat A

Pussycat food Captain Spud Captain Spud A

Outta control C-Bombs C-Bombs A

When I'm no longer poor Spencer P Jones Fugitive songs A

Black mass (mix) The Braves The Braves A

The only one Harry Howard NDE The only one A

Evolution's waiting Sun God Replica Evolution's waiting A

Sitting with Camille Claudel The Sunday Reeds Drowning in history (LP) A

Pretty maids Michael Plater Mythologies A

Karloff Cabin Inn Cabin Inn A

Cold night in Warrnambool Henry Hugo Arcadian songs A

In the pines Hugo Race Fatalists A

Theme from mad flies, mad flies Laughing Clowns Cruel, but fair A

Every day's a holiday, every night's a party The Saints Prehistoric sounds A

Ali Kat guitar boogie shuffle Chris Finnen Ali Kat Guitar Boogie Shuffle A