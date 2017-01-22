Up Down Under playlist, 21 January 2017

Bernhard Sayer provided a night of mostly new Australian music tonight, but with a handful of older ones in the mix to keep everyone happy. (** denotes South Australian artist.)

Track Artist Album

The Freeway is Falling Deborah Conway Exquisite Stereo A

Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings** Stuart Highway A

Within Colin Lillie Give Thanks A

Kindness is a Dying Art Jack Carty Home State A

Mr Happiness Lisa Richards** A Light from the Other Side A

Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A

Whiskey Jar Timberwolf** Flux EP A

Distance Between Us Nancy Bates** Introducing Nancy Bates A

Village Ray Smith** Trout and Toolbox A

Someone who Cares Nikai** single A

Speak Your Language Leah Flanagan Saudades A

Main Street Sweet Jean Monday to Friday A

Augustine Allison Forbes Augustine A

Rat-a-Tat-Tat Cash Savage and the Last Drinks One of Us A

Various White Powders James Kenyon Imagine You Are Driving A

27 Josh Rennie Hynes February A

Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A

Tangled Up In Blue Whitlams Eternal Nightcap A

Love Really Hurts Without You David Bridie Take the Next Illusionary Exit A