Up Down Under playlist, 21 January 2017
22 Jan 2017
Bernhard Sayer provided a night of mostly new Australian music tonight, but with a handful of older ones in the mix to keep everyone happy. (** denotes South Australian artist.)
Track Artist Album
The Freeway is Falling Deborah Conway Exquisite Stereo A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings** Stuart Highway A
Within Colin Lillie Give Thanks A
Kindness is a Dying Art Jack Carty Home State A
Mr Happiness Lisa Richards** A Light from the Other Side A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Whiskey Jar Timberwolf** Flux EP A
Distance Between Us Nancy Bates** Introducing Nancy Bates A
Village Ray Smith** Trout and Toolbox A
Someone who Cares Nikai** single A
Speak Your Language Leah Flanagan Saudades A
Main Street Sweet Jean Monday to Friday A
Augustine Allison Forbes Augustine A
Rat-a-Tat-Tat Cash Savage and the Last Drinks One of Us A
Various White Powders James Kenyon Imagine You Are Driving A
27 Josh Rennie Hynes February A
Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Tangled Up In Blue Whitlams Eternal Nightcap A
Love Really Hurts Without You David Bridie Take the Next Illusionary Exit A
Sweet Sweet Rain The Flumes Sweet Sweet Rain A