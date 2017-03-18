Up Down Under Playlist – 18 March 2017

Helen Meyer was our Presenter tonight, with special Guest Presenter Robert Brokenmouth. Robert chose all bar the last 4 tunes.

Robert says: I tried to give you all a series of themes: Rowland S. Howard, the Sydney and Melbourne undergrounds, and … the Adelaide scene… get out of the house and see a band – or, better yet, rent a pub and bring bands in.

Track Artist Album

Pussycat food Captain Spud Tiger Squad (single) A

Get down or lay down Undermines Tenzeroeight A

La Sirena J.P. Shilo As Happy As Sad is Blue A

I'm on fire Hugo Race No but it's True A

Heart Attack in my Hand Grudge Oblivion in Bakersfield A

Dirty Pool Penny Ikinger Penelope A

Miley Dark Clouds After the Sun A

Don't Explain Rowland S. Howard and Nikki Sudden Shark Infested Waters A

Making Me Better Kim Salmon My Script A

We Make the Music Leadfinger We Make the Music A

Logorrhea The Adult Bookstore Beard Stroker A

Waltz Hungry Ghosts Hungry Ghosts A

Radio Free Saigon The Coolites Caravan Park Summers A

I Was Good for You Chickenstones Hell Hath No Fury A

Shut the Hell Up Sun God Replica The Devil and The Deep A

It's Not (for) Getting Kim Salmon My Script A

Trick My Boat Wrong Spencer P. Jones The Last Gasp A

Shelf Undermines Tenzeroeight A

I wanna see Women in Docs National Folk Festival 2004 A

Something coming in the wind Sally Dastey National Folk Festival 2004 A

How come Bonnie Lee Galea Since I fell for you A