Up Down Under Playlist – 18 March 2017
18 Mar 2017
Helen Meyer was our Presenter tonight, with special Guest Presenter Robert Brokenmouth. Robert chose all bar the last 4 tunes.
Robert says: I tried to give you all a series of themes: Rowland S. Howard, the Sydney and Melbourne undergrounds, and … the Adelaide scene… get out of the house and see a band – or, better yet, rent a pub and bring bands in.
Track Artist Album
Pussycat food Captain Spud Tiger Squad (single) A
Get down or lay down Undermines Tenzeroeight A
La Sirena J.P. Shilo As Happy As Sad is Blue A
I'm on fire Hugo Race No but it's True A
Heart Attack in my Hand Grudge Oblivion in Bakersfield A
Dirty Pool Penny Ikinger Penelope A
Miley Dark Clouds After the Sun A
Don't Explain Rowland S. Howard and Nikki Sudden Shark Infested Waters A
Making Me Better Kim Salmon My Script A
We Make the Music Leadfinger We Make the Music A
Logorrhea The Adult Bookstore Beard Stroker A
Waltz Hungry Ghosts Hungry Ghosts A
Radio Free Saigon The Coolites Caravan Park Summers A
I Was Good for You Chickenstones Hell Hath No Fury A
Shut the Hell Up Sun God Replica The Devil and The Deep A
It's Not (for) Getting Kim Salmon My Script A
Trick My Boat Wrong Spencer P. Jones The Last Gasp A
Shelf Undermines Tenzeroeight A
I wanna see Women in Docs National Folk Festival 2004 A
Something coming in the wind Sally Dastey National Folk Festival 2004 A
How come Bonnie Lee Galea Since I fell for you A
Man from Snowy River medley The Band of the South Australia Police Band on the beat A