Up Down Under Playlist – 18 February 2017
18 Feb 2017
Presented by Lucy Kingston
Track Artist Album
BBT Paradigm Eternal Maternal A
Hey Love Emily Wurramara Hey Love A
Easy Beth Brown Dream Coat A
Chapel Choir Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Warrarra Gurrungala (Yellow Sunset) Gawurra Ratja Yaliyali A
Cigarette Ali Barter Cigarette A
Death to the Apple Gerls Gerling Children of Telepathic Experiences A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven in the Movies A
Escapee Architecture in Helsinki Moment Bends A
Girls Like that Custard Loverama A
Hieronymus Clouds Penny Century A
Down from the Sky Clouds Futura A
Mabel's Bookshop Clouds Zaffre A
Float on Air Clouds Zaffre A
House of the Sun Clouds Zaffre A
Got the Moves Tooth & Tusk Got the Moves A
Time for Love The Pink Tiles #1 Fan A
Cream on My Apple Pie Brufield Cream on My Apple Pie A
Magnolia Gang of Youths The Positions A
DC Died Pretty Doughboy Hollow A
Sweetheart Died Pretty Doughboy Hollow A
Aloha Steve & Danno Radio Birdman Radios Appear A
Dogs are the Best People Fauves Future Spa A
Anthem Clouds Penny Century A