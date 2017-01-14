Up Down Under Playlist – 14 January 2017

Presented by Robert Wynne. In tonight’s program there were nine tracks from albums released last year. They were from Asta, Sweet Jean, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard, D.D Dumbo, Cold Chisel, The Peep Tempel, PEZ and PLTS. And, a pre-release track from Kingswood whose album ‘After Hours, Close to Dawn’ is due out in March. We also played music from Birds of Tokyo and the Painters & Dockers who were both performing in Adelaide tonight.

Track Artist Album

Shakin' All Over Cold Chisel The Live Tapes, Vol 3, Live At the Manly Vale Hotel A

Largs Pier Hotel Jimmy Barnes Hindsight A

Creepin' Kingswood After Hours, Close to Dawn A

Neuroplasticity The Peep Tempel Joy A

Turn MY DISCO Little Joy A

Lanterns Birds of Tokyo Lanterns (single) A

Mohawk Baby Painters & Dockers Love Planet A

I See Stars Sweet Jean Monday to Friday A

Control Former Child Stars Serotonin City A

Rather Be Lonely I Know Leopard Rather Be Lonely A

Shine Asta Shine (single) A

Satan D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A

Girlie Bits Ali Barter Girlie Bits (single) A

Call Me Out PLTS Call Me Out (single) A

Calling Out (feat. Paul Dempsey) PEZ Don't Look Down A

Elephant Tame Impala Lonerism A

Floating Saatsuma Floating (single) A