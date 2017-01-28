Up Down Under 28 January 2017

Host Bernhard Sayer was inspired by the beautiful island at the south of our great land, the beautiful Tasmania. An entire edition of Tasmanian music, either from the island or inspired by it. Enjoy!

Track Artist Album

Sweet Sweet Melody Christopher Coleman Collective Burnt Black Wood A

Hear Me Out Now Jed Appleton single A

In The Hands of the Enemy Black Sorrows Hold On To Me A

Hold On To Me Black Sorrows Hold On To Me A

If I Go Back Rueben Koops Slate A

I Lost Myself Chase City single A

Launceston Ice Cream Hands The Good China A

Let the Franklin Flow Goanna Retrospective A

A Tale They Won't Believe Weddings Parties Anything The Big Don't Argue A

The Lights of Devonport Weddings Parties Anything Riveresque A

Strange Noises The Green Mist Next Stop Antartica A

Antlers Alan Gogoll Alan Gogoll A

Caught on your Lips Waltz Dewayne Everettsmith Surrender A

Auger Johnny McIntyre Gypsy Walking A

The Slant Augie March Watch Me Disappear A

Mount Wellington Reverie Augie March Moo, You Bloody Choir A

The Vandemonian Lag Glenn Richards Vandemonian Lags A

Can You See Across The Sea Adam Gibson and Alannah Russack Vandemonian Lags A

Someone In A Hurry George Begbie Rough and Ready A