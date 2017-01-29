Universal Basic Income: work by value, not price

Eva Cox is a well-known social policy commentator, who is passionate about women’s rights and the alleviation of social injustice. In calling for a Universal Basic Income, one of her key discussion points is the need to change the bias on work as a paid activity to include a variety of activities such as voluntary work, domestic work, and caring for others. She spoke to Des Lawrence about her ideas.

Flickr image: Liz West (CC-BY-2.0)

It’s time to harness angry feminist energy and inject it into welfare policy