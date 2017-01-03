Universal Basic Income – Solution or Problem?
04 Jan 2017
Universal Basic Income is a concept in which the government pays a flat amount to every adult citizen regardless of work or skills, as a partial or complete substitute for existing welfare programs.
Professor of Economics from the University of New South Wales Gigi Foster joined Ineke to unpack this complex concept, and discuss whether it could be viable in Australia.
