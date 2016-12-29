Unaffordable Rental House Policies

This year, we’ve heard a lot about the ‘housing bubble’ and how young Australians will never be able to afford their own home… One issue that’s been heavily neglected by the media however is the growing number of young Australian families living in poverty as a result of unaffordable private rental policies.



A recent study by researchers at Swineburne University has shed some light on this issue and examined how the number children and young people affected by affordability disadvantage has changed over time.

Author of this study, Associate Professor at the Swineburne University of Technology, Wendy Stone joined our host, Ian Newton to discuss this issue.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Flickr.