Un Air de France – Playlist – 29 December 2016
29 Dec 2016
Our Best of 2016 Dancing Shoes French Songs Special! (hosted by Guillaume and Hetty)
Track Artist Album
My Licorne & Me (Rework) Poom 2016 (2016)
Je m'y attendais pas Cléa Vincent Je m'y attendais pas - Single (2016)
La rivière O Un torrent la boue (2016)
Qui c'est celle-là NACH Qui c'est celle-là (2016)
Sombre (ft. Disiz) Lili Poe Echos (2016)
Où va le monde La femme Mystere (2016)
Urgence Sianna Urgence - Single (2016)
Odyssea Burning Peacocks Tears of Lava (2016)
Grand Bassin The Pirouettes Carrément carrément (2016)
Toi et moi Paradis Recto Verso (2016)
Toi et moi The Rebels of Tijuana #3 (2016)
Tir à blanc Ladylike Lily Dans la matière (2016)
Le temps fait tout (ne t'en fais pas) Séverin Albumzhino EP (2016)
Hanoi café Bleu Toucan Origami EP (2016)