Un Air de France – Playlist – 29 December 2016

Our Best of 2016 Dancing Shoes French Songs Special! (hosted by Guillaume and Hetty)

Track Artist Album

My Licorne & Me (Rework) Poom 2016 (2016)

Je m'y attendais pas Cléa Vincent Je m'y attendais pas - Single (2016)

La rivière O Un torrent la boue (2016)

Qui c'est celle-là NACH Qui c'est celle-là (2016)

Sombre (ft. Disiz) Lili Poe Echos (2016)

Où va le monde La femme Mystere (2016)

Urgence Sianna Urgence - Single (2016)

Odyssea Burning Peacocks Tears of Lava (2016)

Grand Bassin The Pirouettes Carrément carrément (2016)

Toi et moi Paradis Recto Verso (2016)

Toi et moi The Rebels of Tijuana #3 (2016)

Tir à blanc Ladylike Lily Dans la matière (2016)

Le temps fait tout (ne t'en fais pas) Séverin Albumzhino EP (2016)