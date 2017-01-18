Ukraine sues Russia over MH17

Ukraine has sued Russia in the highest courts at the United Nations. Russia is facing accusations of acts of terrorism and unlawful aggression, including the downing of MH17 in 2014.

Dr Alexey Muraviev from Curtain University said Russia could fire back saying they were treated unlawfully since 1914. Muaraviev shed some light on the issue with breakfast producer Morgan Burley.

