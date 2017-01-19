Twelvebar Playlist – 6th January 2017

This week on Twelve Bar, Myself (Alex) and Jarred will be concentrating on Soul Music from the 1960s and 70s. We’ll be featuring three vision impaired soul legends – Stevie Wonder, Clarence Carter and Ray Charles. The God Father of Soul and God Mother of Soul – James Brown and Aretha Franklin are just a few of the Soul Legends that will also be featured tonight on Twelvebar.

We look forward to your continued support in 2017 on Twelvebar at Radio Adelaide.

Track Artist Album

My Thang James Brown James Brown: The 50th Aniversary Collection

Get Yourself Another Fool Sam Cook The very best of Sam Cook

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay Otis Redding The very best of Otis Redding

When Something is Wrong with my Baby Sam and Dave Hold On, I'm Coming / Double Dynamite

Respect Aretha Franklin Forest Gump Movie Soundtrack

Land of 1000 Dances Wilson Picket Forest Gump Movie Soundtrack

When a Man Loves a Woman Percy Sledge Percy Sledge: 22 All Time Greatest

I Heard It Through the Grapevine Marvin Gaye Marvin Gaye: Gold (Motown)

Tobacco Road Lou Rawls Black & Blue / Tobacco Road

Strokin' Clarence Carter Doctor C.C.

Master Blaster (Jammin') Stevie Wonder Stevie Wonder: The Definitive Collection

What'd I Say (Parts 1 & 2) Ray Charles The definitive Ray Charles