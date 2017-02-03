Twelvebar Playlist – 3rd February 2017

Tonight on Twelvebar our host, Alex, is featuring Blind Blues. The shows playlist is either Blind Blues performers, bands playing cover version of a Blind Bluesman’s song or in one case a tribute song to a Blind Blues performer.

The Blind Bluesmen of the 1930 depression era were spread all over the USA, having one key ingredient, they busked and played for money to survive or for food and lodgings. A majority of these Blind Bluesmen passed into obscurity and some became household names and are megastars in their own right.

Tonight’s show features some artists that get little to no air play and are well and truly unknown, yet their legacy plays an important roll in the development of the blues music genre.

We hope listeners enjoy this weeks show and look we forward to your future patronage on Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar on Friday nights.

Track Artist Album

Georgia Ray Charles Definitive Ray Charles

Searching the desert for the Blues Blind Willie McTell Statesboro Blues

Statesboro Blues The Allman Brothers The Best of the Allman Brothers

Blind Willie McTell Bob Dylan Essential Bob Dylan (Australian Bonus Tracks)

Matchbox Blues Blind Lemon Jefferson The Rough Guide To Blind Lemon Jefferson

Let Your Light Shine On Me Blind Willie Johnson Praise God I'm Satisfied

John The Revelator Sam Moore, Joe Morton, Taj Mahal, Sharon Riley and Faith Corale with the Blues Brothers Band Blues Brothers 2000 Movie Sound Track

Wabash Rag Blind Blake The Rough Guide To Blind Blake

You Can Go Home Rev. Gary Davis Blind Man Blues

Baby You Gotta Change Your Mind Blind Boy Fuller Heart Ease Blues

Outside Woman Blues Blind Joe Reynolds Blind Man Blues

Doctor C.C Clarence Carter Doctor C.C.