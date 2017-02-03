Twelvebar Playlist – 3rd February 2017
Tonight on Twelvebar our host, Alex, is featuring Blind Blues. The shows playlist is either Blind Blues performers, bands playing cover version of a Blind Bluesman’s song or in one case a tribute song to a Blind Blues performer.
The Blind Bluesmen of the 1930 depression era were spread all over the USA, having one key ingredient, they busked and played for money to survive or for food and lodgings. A majority of these Blind Bluesmen passed into obscurity and some became household names and are megastars in their own right.
Tonight’s show features some artists that get little to no air play and are well and truly unknown, yet their legacy plays an important roll in the development of the blues music genre.
We hope listeners enjoy this weeks show and look we forward to your future patronage on Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar on Friday nights.