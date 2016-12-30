Twelvebar Playlist – 30th December 2016

Tonight’s program falls on the second last day of the year, the theme for the evening is reflecting on the year that 2016 was featuring tracks from some of the prominent musicians that passed away in 2016.

Modern folk, 80’s rock, modern rock feature in tonight’s playlist. Sit back, relax and enjoy the music that Alex plays for you on Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar Program.

Twelvebar would like to thank all of the supporters of the program and Radio Adelaide listeners and wish you all a Happy New Year.

We look forward to you continued support in 2017.

Track Artist Album

Space Oddity David Bowie ChangesBowie

Hotel California The Eagles The Very Best Of The Eagles

So Long Marianne Leonard Cohen The Essential Leonard Cohen

Lido Shuffle Boz Scaggs Boz Scaggs: The Anthiology (1969 - 1997)

Whatever You Want Status Quo Whatever You Want

You'll Never Walk Alone Jerry and The Pacemakers Ferry Across The Mersey

Sharp Dressed Man ZZ Top ZZ Tops Greatest Hits

Night Boat To Cairo Madness One Step Beyond

December 1963 (Oh What A Night) Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons The Very Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

My Sweet Lord George Harrison The Best Of George Harrison

Don't Dream It's Over Crowded House The Very Best of Crowded House