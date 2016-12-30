Twelvebar Playlist – 30th December 2016
30 Dec 2016
Tonight’s program falls on the second last day of the year, the theme for the evening is reflecting on the year that 2016 was featuring tracks from some of the prominent musicians that passed away in 2016.
Modern folk, 80’s rock, modern rock feature in tonight’s playlist. Sit back, relax and enjoy the music that Alex plays for you on Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar Program.
Twelvebar would like to thank all of the supporters of the program and Radio Adelaide listeners and wish you all a Happy New Year.
We look forward to you continued support in 2017.
Track Artist Album
Space Oddity David Bowie ChangesBowie
Hotel California The Eagles The Very Best Of The Eagles
So Long Marianne Leonard Cohen The Essential Leonard Cohen
Lido Shuffle Boz Scaggs Boz Scaggs: The Anthiology (1969 - 1997)
Whatever You Want Status Quo Whatever You Want
You'll Never Walk Alone Jerry and The Pacemakers Ferry Across The Mersey
Sharp Dressed Man ZZ Top ZZ Tops Greatest Hits
Night Boat To Cairo Madness One Step Beyond
December 1963 (Oh What A Night) Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons The Very Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
My Sweet Lord George Harrison The Best Of George Harrison
Don't Dream It's Over Crowded House The Very Best of Crowded House
Photograph Nickelback The Best Of Nickelback