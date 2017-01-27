Twelvebar Playlist – 27th January 2017

27 Jan 2017
Tonight’s show is the Twelvebar Post Australia Day Australian Music Spectacular. All of tonight tracks are Australian Rock from the 1960’s through to the 2000’s.
The first half of the show is a selection of hits produced at the legendary Alberts Music Studios in Sydney under the guidance of the production Duo of Harry Vander and George Young, AKA Vander Young. The show continues on into the Golden Age of Australian Pub Rock with the “Tatts”, “Oils” and “Crawlers” just to name a few.
Radio Adelaide is proud to have Alex present Twelvebar on Friday nights at 11pm on 101.5fm, on-line and digital for your enjoyment.
Friday On My Mind
The Easybeats
Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music
A
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs
Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music
A
Jump In My Car
Ted Mulry Gang
Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music
A
TNT
AC/DC
Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music
A
Marseilles
The Angels
Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music
A
We Can't Be Beaten
Rose Tattoo
Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music
A
Alone With You
Sunnyboys
The Worlds Best Ever Beer Songs 2
A
Khe Sahn
Cold Chisel
The Worlds Best Ever Beer Songs 2
A
Run To Paradise
The Choirboys
The Worlds Best Ever Beer Songs 2
A
Oh No Not You Again
Australian Crawl
Aussie Crawls greatest Hits (More Wharf)
A
April Sun In Cuba
Dragon
The Boys Are Back In Town
A
Short Memory
Midnight Oil
10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1
A
Workin' For The Man
Mental As Anything
Bets of Mental as Anything
A
So Beautiful
Pete Murray
Feeler
A