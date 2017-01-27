Twelvebar Playlist – 27th January 2017

Tonight’s show is the Twelvebar Post Australia Day Australian Music Spectacular. All of tonight tracks are Australian Rock from the 1960’s through to the 2000’s.

The first half of the show is a selection of hits produced at the legendary Alberts Music Studios in Sydney under the guidance of the production Duo of Harry Vander and George Young, AKA Vander Young. The show continues on into the Golden Age of Australian Pub Rock with the “Tatts”, “Oils” and “Crawlers” just to name a few.

Track Artist Album

Friday On My Mind The Easybeats Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music A

Somewhere Over The Rainbow Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music A

Jump In My Car Ted Mulry Gang Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music A

TNT AC/DC Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music A

Marseilles The Angels Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music A

We Can't Be Beaten Rose Tattoo Good Times: 30 Years of great Australian Music A

Alone With You Sunnyboys The Worlds Best Ever Beer Songs 2 A

Khe Sahn Cold Chisel The Worlds Best Ever Beer Songs 2 A

Run To Paradise The Choirboys The Worlds Best Ever Beer Songs 2 A

Oh No Not You Again Australian Crawl Aussie Crawls greatest Hits (More Wharf) A

April Sun In Cuba Dragon The Boys Are Back In Town A

Short Memory Midnight Oil 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1 A

Workin' For The Man Mental As Anything Bets of Mental as Anything A