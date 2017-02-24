Twelvebar Playlist – 24th February 2017

Tonight is the final show for the Twelvebar summer program for the 2016/17 summer series.

The show has featured a snapshot of the music that forms what is now modern rock, from the roots of 12 bar blues Alex featured some of the most famous 1930’s blues musicians as well as some of the most obscure. Blind blues musicians featured in an earlier program that showed that the common link of tough times, unemployment and the 1930’s great depression influenced all walk of life, which was reflected in their music. Big milestones in rock and roll were addressed by Alex with, Soul, British Invasion and Pirate Radio being featured along with the All Australian, “Post Australian Day” special. One of the highlights in this season was the All Blues 2016 Christmas Special.

2017 is the 40th anniversary year of Elvis Presley’s passing, to start the show Alex will pay tribute to the “King of Rock n Roll” by starting the show with an Elvis track.

For the final show, tonight’s playlist is a collection of music that wasn’t able to be aired during other weekly shows due to time constraints, their place in rock will be described throughout the show.

Twelvebar is presented by Alex Whitton, a totally blind university student that was trained right here at Radio Adelaide and has become the stations first totally blind presenter to have his own show for two complete seasons.

Twelvebar thanks listeners for their patronage and well wishes and looks forward to their continued support at 101.5fm Radio Adelaide on-line and digital radio.

Track Artist Album

My Way Elvis Presley Elvis: The Essential 70's Masters

Then He Kissed Me The Crystals The Essential Phil Spector

Be My Baby The Ronnettes the essential Phil Spector

Handle With Care The Travelling Wilburys Travelling Wilburys Volume 1

Jambalaya Fats Domino The Imperial Singles 1950-1962

On The Road Again Canned Heat Uncanned: The Best of Canned Heat

Tunnel Of Love Dire Straits Sultans Of Swing: The Very Best Of Dire Straits

Black Magic Woman Santana The Essential Santana

Bright Side Of The Road Van Morrison The Essential Santan

Walkin' Blues Muddy Waters Muddy Waters: The Anthology 1947-1972

Boom Boom John Lee Hooker The Best of John Lee Hooker

Lets Stick Together Wilbert Harrison Gonna Tell You A Story, Wilbert Harrisons Complete Singles

Stagger Lee The fabulous Thunderbirds Wrap It Up