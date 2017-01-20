Twelvebar Playlist – 20th January 2017

This week on Twelve Bar the focus is Electric/Chicago Blues. Starting off with the man who is considered one of the pioneers of the Electric Guitar, T-Bone Walker, the show features some of the greatest exponents of the genre. The shows playlist for this week indicates just how influential the Electric / Chicago Blues was to the evolution of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

With a short time slot it was a pleasure to present this sample of some of the musicians that were influenced by the electric/Chicago blues scene and the legacy it has created for modern music.

Track Artist Album

T Bone Blues T Bone Walker The Complete Recordings: T Bone Walker 1940 - 1954

Boogie Chillen John Lee Hooker The Best of John Lee Hooker

Baby Please Don't Go Muddy Waters Muddy Waters; The Anthology: 1947 - 1972

When You See The Tears From My Eyes Buddy Guy The Very Best Of Buddy Guy

Darlin' You Know I love You B.B King BB King: His Definitive Greatest Hits

The Wolf Is At your Door Howlin' Wolf Howlin' Wolf: 33 Down Right Evil Tracks

The Seventh Son Willie Dixon The Poet Of The Blues

Bo Diddley Bo Diddley Rock 'n' Roll Master Blaster

I Believe Elmore James Elmore James: The Best Of The Modern Years

Take Me Back Little Walter Rock Bottom

See What My Buddy Done R.L Burnside Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down

Sweet Talkin' Woman Floyd Jones Masters Of Modern Blues