Twelvebar Playlist – 20th January 2017

20 Jan 2017
This week on Twelve Bar the focus is Electric/Chicago Blues. Starting off with the man who is considered one of the pioneers of the Electric Guitar, T-Bone Walker, the show features some of the greatest exponents of the genre. The shows playlist for this week indicates just how influential the Electric / Chicago Blues was to the evolution of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
With a short time slot it was a pleasure to present this sample of some of the musicians that were influenced by the electric/Chicago blues scene and the legacy it has created for modern music.
We look forward to you tuning in to Twelve Bar on Radio Adelaide.
T Bone Blues
T Bone Walker
The Complete Recordings: T Bone Walker 1940 - 1954
Boogie Chillen
John Lee Hooker
The Best of John Lee Hooker
Baby Please Don't Go
Muddy Waters
Muddy Waters; The Anthology: 1947 - 1972
When You See The Tears From My Eyes
Buddy Guy
The Very Best Of Buddy Guy
Darlin' You Know I love You
B.B King
BB King: His Definitive Greatest Hits
The Wolf Is At your Door
Howlin' Wolf
Howlin' Wolf: 33 Down Right Evil Tracks
The Seventh Son
Willie Dixon
The Poet Of The Blues
Bo Diddley
Bo Diddley
Rock 'n' Roll Master Blaster
I Believe
Elmore James
Elmore James: The Best Of The Modern Years
Take Me Back
Little Walter
Rock Bottom
See What My Buddy Done
R.L Burnside
Wish I Was In Heaven Sitting Down
Sweet Talkin' Woman
Floyd Jones
Masters Of Modern Blues
Take My Hand, Precious Lord
Pinetop Perkins
Pinetop Perkins / Willie (Big Eyes) Smith: Joined At The Hip