Twelvebar Playlist – 17th February 2017

This week on Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar program the focus is on British rock that has been influenced by the Blues Genre. In the wake of the following weeks show surrounding the British Invasion Alex highlights several UK rock bands that were influence by American Blues artists. During the 60’s several well known American Blues artists toured and recorded in the UK, creating the influence on the modern British rock scene of the time. This legacy is still heard in modern British Rock today.

The show highlights Woodstock legend Joe Cocker and many other artists. The show also features the “Ska” style of music with one of the biggest 80’s British acts, Madness. The Ska music genre is noted as a combination of Caribbean Mento and Calypso style music with American Jazz and Rhythm and Blues.

Radio Adelaide proudly presents Alex with his Twelvebar program

Track Artist Album

With A Little Help From My Friends (Live) Joe Coker With A Little Help From My Friends

White Room Cream The Very Best Of Cream

Time Pink Floyd Dark Side Of the Moon

Night Boat To Cairo Madness One Step Beyond

Bohemian Raphsody Queen A Night At The Opera

Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin Rock

Smoke On The Water (Live) Deep Purple Knocking At Your Back Door

Show Me The Way Peter Frampton Frampton Comes Alive