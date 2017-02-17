Twelvebar Playlist – 17th February 2017

18 Feb 2017

This week on Radio Adelaide’s Twelvebar  program the focus is on British rock that has been influenced by the Blues Genre. In the wake of the following weeks show surrounding the British Invasion Alex highlights several UK rock bands that were influence by American Blues artists. During the 60’s several well known American Blues artists toured and recorded in the UK, creating the influence on the modern British rock scene of the time. This legacy is still heard in modern British Rock today.

The show highlights Woodstock legend Joe Cocker and many other artists. The show also features the “Ska” style of music with one of the biggest 80’s British acts, Madness. The Ska music genre is noted as a combination of Caribbean Mento and Calypso style music with American Jazz and Rhythm and Blues.

Track Artist Album
With A Little Help From My Friends (Live) Joe Coker With A Little Help From My Friends
White Room Cream The Very Best Of Cream
Time Pink Floyd Dark Side Of the Moon
Night Boat To Cairo Madness One Step Beyond
Bohemian Raphsody Queen A Night At The Opera
Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin Led Zeppelin Rock
Smoke On The Water (Live) Deep Purple Knocking At Your Back Door
Show Me The Way Peter Frampton Frampton Comes Alive
Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis What's The Story